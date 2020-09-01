1/1
Mary (Soroka) Skalka Mary (Soroka) Skalka of Chalf-ant Borough, passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on Monday, August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Skalka. Loving mother of the late Robert J. (the late Lois Martin) Skalka and the late Judith E. (surviving spouse, James) Sylves of State College, formerly of North Braddock. Mary is survived by three grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher B. (Darci) Sylves, Robyn L. Sylves, Scott R. (Monica) Sylves, and two great-grandchildren, Marlowe and Jack. Mary will be remembered for her love of baking, fierce independence, unconditional love of family, and her dedication to not only her grandchildren, but the many children she cared for through the years. Friends were received this past Thursday from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday at 12 Noon in St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Mary was laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Mary's name to thon.org.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
