Staff Sergeant Matthew Charles Merritt Fry February 15, 1994 ~ March 13, 2020 Staff Sergeant Matthew Charles Merritt Fry, age 26 of Aurora, CO and formerly of Lanse, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Aurora, CO. Born February 15, 1994, in State College, he was the son of Michael and Betty (Merritt) Fry, who survive in Lanse, PA. He met his beloved wife, Tech. Sergeant Sable Fry, Aurora, CO, while both were members of the Air Force Honor Guard. Also surviving are his siblings, Samuel David Fry and Noah Michael Fry; his feline fur babies, Momo and Bayer; his paternal grandmother, Christine Fry (Ronald Read); aunt and godmother, Sara Merritt; uncles, Scott David Fry and wife, Ann Fry; Kevin Donald Fry and wife Christie; cousins, Kestrel, Kymberly, Wesley, Maryn, Raegan and Fellany. Preceding him in death was his maternal grandparents, Orvis Charles and Evelyn Lois Merritt; his paternal grandfather, Michael E. Fry, Sr.; and an uncle, Rodney Lynn Merritt. Matthew was employed by the Air Force as an Intelligence Analyst and was currently serving as a Military OpELINT Signals Analysis Program (MOSAP) Intern. He was a 2012 graduate of West Branch Area High School, Allport, where he played on the West Branch Warriors Football team. He earned an Associate's Degree while in the Air Force. He was a member of Lucky Ridge Camp, Black Moshannon and he loved playing cards and winning at any game. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10-11, with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse, with Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating with a live link on Holy Trinity's Facebook page,

