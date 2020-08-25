Matthew Charles Mortimore October 29, 1966 - August 20, 2020 Matthew C. Mortimore, 53, of Dowingtown, PA, pass-ed away on August 20, 2020. Born in Hanover, PA, he graduated from State College Area High School in 1984 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Matthew served as a C5 Galaxy jet engine mechanic for 6 years. He continued his military service in the United States Air Force reserves for 9 years, serving in Operation Desert Shield/Storm. While serving in the military, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Wilmington College in 1990. Matthew spent the next 30 years work ing in healthcare information technology management. He earned his Master of Business Administration, with an emphasis in Management Information Systems, from Wilmington University in 2016. He was a lifelong Steelers and Penn State football fan. He also enjoyed home restoration and woodworking. Matthew will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Diane Lupp, and his three daughters, Mackenzie, Abigail, and Danielle Mortimore. He is also survived by his parents, Arthur and Patricia Mortimore (nee Titus); brother, Paul (Juli) and sister, Julie Mortimore. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be conducted privately. However, the service will be live-streamed and recorded on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The live stream may be viewed at https://messiahevents.com/Mortimore
Should friends desire, a GoFundMe page has been set up in Matthew's name using the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-matt-mortimore