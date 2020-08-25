1/2
Matthew Charles Mortimore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Charles Mortimore October 29, 1966 - August 20, 2020 Matthew C. Mortimore, 53, of Dowingtown, PA, pass-ed away on August 20, 2020. Born in Hanover, PA, he graduated from State College Area High School in 1984 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Matthew served as a C5 Galaxy jet engine mechanic for 6 years. He continued his military service in the United States Air Force reserves for 9 years, serving in Operation Desert Shield/Storm. While serving in the military, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Wilmington College in 1990. Matthew spent the next 30 years work ing in healthcare information technology management. He earned his Master of Business Administration, with an emphasis in Management Information Systems, from Wilmington University in 2016. He was a lifelong Steelers and Penn State football fan. He also enjoyed home restoration and woodworking. Matthew will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Diane Lupp, and his three daughters, Mackenzie, Abigail, and Danielle Mortimore. He is also survived by his parents, Arthur and Patricia Mortimore (nee Titus); brother, Paul (Juli) and sister, Julie Mortimore. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be conducted privately. However, the service will be live-streamed and recorded on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The live stream may be viewed at https://messiahevents.com/Mortimore Should friends desire, a GoFundMe page has been set up in Matthew's name using the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-matt-mortimore

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
My family thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I remember Matt as the boy next door. And although I have not seen him in years, I know he made many memories for your family to reflect on.
Rod Fye
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved