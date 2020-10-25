Matthew Elton Disotell February 19, 1975-October 19, 2020 Matthew Elton Disotell, age 45 of Elkton, MD passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1975 in Shreveport, LA to Jerry Elgiebee Disotell and Bonnie Sharon (Fineberg) Disotell. Matt was an avid outdoorsman and was passionate about hunting. He hunted just about anything including: deer, turkey, waterfowl, and small and large game. Matt and his wife, Yvette, lived in Colorado for a number of years and while he was out west, Matt worked as a guide for large game such as moose and other animals. He was fortunate to guide in not only Colorado, but also Montana and Canada. When Matt and his wife moved out East to be closer to family, he soon became a waterfowl guide for many outfits along the Eastern Shore. Matt worked as a Pro Staff for a number of companies such as: Benelli, Yeti, Remington, Zeiss, Silencer Co., Under Armour, and Treager. Matt's passion for hunting led him to start his own waterfowl company called, "Eastern Shore Guide Service," which he started in 2015. Matt has many friends and family all over the country that he leaves behind. He will be remembered for his kind and helpful soul who would do anything for someone in need. Matt is survived by his wife of 22 years, Yvette Disotell; son, Hunter Matthew Disotell; daughter, Jade Logan Disotell; mother, Bonnie Disotell; father, Jerry Disotell; sister, Regan Brooke Disotell; niece, Milania Rogers; and nephews: Kenyon Rogers and Juelz Washington. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Elgiebee Disotell and Dorothy Sandberg and maternal grandparents: Larry Fineberg and Lois Polkowitz. Services for Matt will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help pay for the funeral expenses. Please call 410-658-6030 or memorial contributions may go towards Matt"s "Go Fund Me" to assist with his children's future. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
