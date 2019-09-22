Guest Book View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Robert Thomas September 4, 1996September 16, 2019 Matthew Robert Thomas, 23, of Boal- sburg, PA, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence in Chicago, Illinois. Born September 4, 1996, in State College, PA, he was the first-born son of Robert and Alice (Timpany) Thomas. He is survived by two brothers, Jason and John; two sisters, Jennifer and Audrey, his grandmother, Karen Timpany of Boalsburg and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Blair and Patricia Thomas. Matthew was a 2015 graduate of State College Area High School. During his high school years, he was a member of the Little Lion Fund, Future Business Leaders of America and played football and intramural basketball. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, fishing, golfing, college football and stock and option trading. Matthew graduated with a degree in finance from The Farmer School of Business at Miami University of Ohio in May of 2019. While at Miami of Ohio, he was a member of the University's Investment Banking Club where he participated in several investment case competitions and earned multiple awards including runner-up and honorable mention. He was the Chief Technology Officer for the Miami University student managed investment fund that invested part of the Miami University Endowment. He also belonged to Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. After graduation, he was employed as a financial analyst for Parking Advisors, Inc., a real estate consulting firm in Chicago, Illinois. He enjoyed his job, his coworkers and his frequent business trips. He loved the Chicago experience. Visitation will be at Koch Funeral Home in State College, PA on Sunday, September 22nd from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA with Father Jonathan Dickson and Father Neil Dadey officiating on Monday, September 23rd at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matthew's memory to Miami University Foundation, 725 E. Chestnut St., Oxford, OH 45056 (place "In memory of Matthew Thomas" in the memo section of the check.) Donations can also be made online at GivetoMiamiOH.org/give (in the comments field include "In memory of Matthew Thomas.") Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

