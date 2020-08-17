Matthew S. "Matt" Fultz August 13, 1963-August 14, 2020 Matthew S. "Matt" Fultz, 57, of Bellefonte, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on August 13, 1963, in Lewistown, he was the son of Russell J. "Jay" and Roberta J. (Rheam) Fultz of Bellefonte. On February 5, 2010 at the Reynolds Mansion in Bellefonte, he married his soulmate, Lisa M. Packer who survives at home. Matt was a 1982 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and a 1986 graduate of the Williamsport Community College where he earned an Associate Degree in Computer Science. He was of the Christian faith. Matt was a dispatcher for the Penn State Police Department for over 34 years. Matt was an active member of the Logan Fire Company for over 25 years where he held many leadership positions. He had a love of trains, all trains. He and Lisa took many trips across the United States, just to look at locomotives and ride on the many train rails. He had an unparalleled knowledge of the NASA space program and was an avid WWII historian. He enjoyed reading and going to his camp in Tioga County. He had a special place in his heart for all animals. He was a compassionate man and would help anyone who needed it. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Matt is survived by his wife, parents, and one brother, Mark E. Fultz and his fiancé, Colleen DeFrees, of Reading. He is also survived by his two cats, Muffin and Cinnamon who loved him unconditionally and he loved them even more. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-8pm at the New Hope United Methodist Church, 1089 E College Ave, Bellefonte, PA. Funeral services will be private at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard with Pastor Bob Dornon officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Family is requesting no flowers. Instead, please make a donation to one of Matt's favorite charities: PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA, 16801; Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828;, or Centre Wildlife Care, 148 Custred Ln, Port Matilda, PA 16870. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com
