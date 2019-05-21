Mattie Beck Morgan April 9, 1917May 15, 2019 Mattie Beck Morgan passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on May 15, 2019. She had reached the age of 102 & 1/12. Mattie was born in Wilkes County, North Carolina on April 9th, 1917, near the farming community of Ronda. She became the longest living member of her entire family. Her parents were farmers, Pearlie Mae Day and John Mitchell Welborn. She married Lt. Col. John E. Morgan Ret. USAF in Panama on December 26, 1941. Mattie's children are the following: John E. Morgan Jr. (Connie) of Milton, WV; David A. Morgan (Joy) of Rices Landing, PA; Martha L. Nastase (Orazio) of Bellefonte, PA; Mary Margaret Hines, (Paul) Edgewater, Florida; and Frank H. Morgan (Judy) of Marianna, PA. There are 14 Grandchildren including Laura Nastase of Zion, PA and 25 great-grandchildren including Emily and Olivia Tobias of Bellefonte and Clarence, PA., and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials gifts to Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Dept., 66 Bayard Avenue, Rices Landing, PA 15357, would honor Mattie's memory. Friends were received on Monday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Behm Funeral Homes, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. William Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 21, 2019