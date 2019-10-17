Maureen Robertson Baggett October 15, 2019. Maureen Robertson Baggett died today after battling lung cancer for more than a year. She never smoked a cigarette in her life. Maureen was born in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1947, the daughter of Eliott B. and Virginia McCann Robertson. She was the third born of six children and enjoyed lifelong relationships with each of her siblings: Martha, Sam, Eliott, Harry and Mark. While her dad was stationed at the Pentagon she was raised on a tobacco farm in nearby southern Maryland. Maureen was a scholar, and was a member of the Honor Society at Camp Lejeune High School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in French Literature by way of a scholarship to Sweet Briar College, in Virginia. While there, she spent her Junior year in Paris and experienced the student riots of 1968. She was awarded a Fellowship to the Univ. of Delaware and earned a Master of Arts degree. Maureen married Wayne, her high school beau, in 1970, and they have three children; Jeff Baggett, Megan (Baggett) Gregor and Erin (Baggett) Torres. They have four grandchildren; Stella, Odessa, Quentin and August. Nurturing her family was always her top priority and "Nana" doted on entertaining her grandchildren. Maureen was a natural-born teacher. She spent most of her career teaching French and Spanish to kids at Annapolis High School and tutored college kids here at State College. She had a real talent for making education fun and meaningful. In addition to loving her children, Maureen enjoyed traveling, snorkeling, sewing, reading romance novels, writing children's books, playing bridge, attending OLLI classes, tutoring and being a recent OLLI bocce champion. She eagerly looked forward to meeting her friends at the OLLI Knitting Group as well as the OLLI Writers Group. She loved working with her sister, Martha Weidensaul, at Tannenbaum Christmas Tree Farm, decorating wreaths during the holidays. Maureen and Wayne retired in 2008 and moved to State College to be with family. She and Martha have been caretakers for Maureen's mother, who recently turned 101 years old. Maureen was treated with care and compassion while staying at Elmscroft Nursing Home. The staff's kindness helped Maureen and her family and friends cherish the end of a beautiful life spent sharing laughter, learning, and love. Words cannot express how much Maureen will be missed. Per Maureen's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 17, 2019