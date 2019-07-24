Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Edward "Max" Harter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice Edward "Max" Harter May 13, 1937July 22, 2019 Maurice Edward "Max" Harter, 82, of Nittany passed away at his residence on Monday July 22, 2019. He was born May 13, 1937 in Spring Mills, a son of the late Ellsworth and Dorothea (Day) Harter. On February 4, 1955 he married Dorothy Bartley who survives at home. Max is also survived by daughters, Elaine Packer of Howard, and Tina (Dave) Corman of Yarnell, a son Mark (Krystal) Harter of Zion, a sister Pat Witmer, grandchildren; Jeremy (Marcie) Packer, Chad (Tanya) Packer, Adam (Taren Rose) Packer, Erica Milliron, Michelle (Shane Shaffer) Milliron, Heather (Jimmy) Snedden, Nick (Jera) Harter and Wes Milliron and great-grandchildren; Dylan, Alyssa, Katelyn and Finley Packer, Kelyn Snedden and one due in November Brynzlee Harter. He was preceded in death by five brothers; Mervin, Gerald, Donald, Kenneth and Gary and a sister Nancy Brickley. Max enjoyed butchering, being at hunting camp and with his family. In accordance with Max's wishes he will be laid to rest in Hublersburg Cemetery during a private service. Arrangements are by Feller Memorial Home, Tyrone,

