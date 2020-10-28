1/1
Maurice L. "Morry" Richner
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice "Morry" L. Richner
September 21, 1941 - October 25, 2020
Fetzertown, Pennsylvania - Maurice "Morry" L. Richner, 79 of Fetzertown, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home. He was born on September 21, 1941 in Bellefonte, the son of Merl & Ruby Brown Richner.
He married Donna K. Heverly on June 22, 1963 she survives at home.
Morry worked at the maintenance vehicle dept. at the Bellefonte High School for over 30 years retiring in 2003,Prior to that he was employed at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven. He was a graduate of the Bald Eagle High School Class of "59." He enjoyed restoring old cars and tractors and spending time in the garage.
He is survived by three sons; Jeffrey L. of Milesburg, Curtis L.(Toni) of Yarnell and Scott L. (Linda) Fetzertown; one brother, Marvin Richner of Yarnell; one twin sister, Marian Robinson of Milesburg; four grandchildren, Jon-Paul, Cassandra, Kyle and Cheyanna; two great-grandsons, Cameron and Kurtis; and his beloved feline, George. He was preceded in death by a sister Donna Rae Kern.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m at the Romola Bible Church, 2280 Marsh Creek Rd., Howard. Friends and family will be received from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service .
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to charity of their choice that deal with dementia issues.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Romola Bible Church
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Romola Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 West Main St
Howard, PA 16842
(814) 625-2552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved