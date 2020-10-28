Maurice "Morry" L. Richner
September 21, 1941 - October 25, 2020
Fetzertown, Pennsylvania - Maurice "Morry" L. Richner, 79 of Fetzertown, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home. He was born on September 21, 1941 in Bellefonte, the son of Merl & Ruby Brown Richner.
He married Donna K. Heverly on June 22, 1963 she survives at home.
Morry worked at the maintenance vehicle dept. at the Bellefonte High School for over 30 years retiring in 2003,Prior to that he was employed at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven. He was a graduate of the Bald Eagle High School Class of "59." He enjoyed restoring old cars and tractors and spending time in the garage.
He is survived by three sons; Jeffrey L. of Milesburg, Curtis L.(Toni) of Yarnell and Scott L. (Linda) Fetzertown; one brother, Marvin Richner of Yarnell; one twin sister, Marian Robinson of Milesburg; four grandchildren, Jon-Paul, Cassandra, Kyle and Cheyanna; two great-grandsons, Cameron and Kurtis; and his beloved feline, George. He was preceded in death by a sister Donna Rae Kern.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m at the Romola Bible Church, 2280 Marsh Creek Rd., Howard. Friends and family will be received from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service .
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to charity of their choice
that deal with dementia issues.