Max K. Dinges November 29, 1944-December 29, 2019 Surrounded by his lov ing wife, daughter and son, Max K. Dinges of Coburn, passed away on Sunday, December 29th at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was 75. Born November 29, 1944 in Bellefonte, Max was a son of the late Russell D. and Stella C. (Weaver) Dinges. He was raised in Coburn on the farm along Pine Creek where he played and worked in his Father's grist mill. Max was a 1963 graduate of Penns Valley High School. On March 16, 1963, before a capacity crowd at Rec Hall, Max won the 26th PIAA State Wrestling Championship at 180 lbs. He was a member of the Penns Valley Hall of Fame, The District 6 Hall of Fame, 1963 Central PA Wrestling Conference Champions, and, the 1963 Tri Valley League Champs. On February 15, 1964, in the St. Peters United Church of Christ in Rebersburg, Max married his high school sweetheart, and love of his life, Martha Gephart. Martha survives at their home in Coburn. They decided to remain in Penns Valley where they raised their daughter, Tanya Dinges-Allen (Matt) of Woodward, and son, Troy Dinges (Lori) of Coburn. Max worked at the former Piper Aircraft Corporation, The Meadows and PA Dept. of Transportation. Max and Troy built a cabin on their family's mountain land where he hunted his whole life. Max was a member of the High Top Gun Club. His favorite pet was a PA black bear named "Care" whom he raised from a cub. He also loved feeding the trout in Pine Creek; but, above all else, his greatest joy was being with his family. In addition to his wife and children, Max is survived by six grandchildren, Cole Confer, Camrie Confer, Avery Dinges, Scotty Dinges, Elle Dinges and Max Dinges. Also surviving are four sisters, Geraldine Hoffman, Vivian Gramley (Harold), Nelda Davidson (Lewis) and Connie Rose Martin (Gary). Max was preceded in death by siblings Betty Guiser (Melvin), Shirley Mowchan (Lefty) and Ivan Dinges (Ann). Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at the St. Peters United Church of Christ in Rebersburg, followed by the memorial service at 11:00 am with Pastor Julie Holm officiating. Max will be laid to rest at a later date in the Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. Contributions in his memory may be given to the Penns Valley Wrestling Club Inc, Po Box 357, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

