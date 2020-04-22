Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Y. "Val" Dade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Y. "Val" Dade December 23, 1952 - March 28, 2020 Val Dade led a life filled with vivacious aspirations fueled by her enormous spirit, and embodied a kind soul full of laughter and wit. She passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67 from lingering health issues at home in Zion on March 28th. "Val" was born Maxine Yetta Dymond to Lou Dymond and Sara (Kaplan) Dymond, both now deceased, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She was determined to explore the endless horizons after her graduation from Crestwood High School in Mountain Top (Class of 1970). She began her college education at the Hazleton campus of Penn State University and continued on at the University Park campus after her mother relocated to State College following the passing of her father. After several part-time years of studies, she received her BA from the College of the Liberal Arts in 1982. During her undergraduate years, she also held several part-time jobs on campus, working as cashier at the HUB cafeteria and in the Athletic Ticketing Office at Rec Hall. She volunteered as an usher for several Rec Hall sporting events and was also an academic tutor for student athletes in football and the men's basketball team. She continued her education at Clarion University of PA, receiving a master's degree in Library Sciences in 1988. During her graduate school studies, she was granted an internship position with the Easton public library system and temporarily relocated there to work with the children's library and reading room. She enjoyed her story times with the young children. She received special accolades from the Crayola Corporation in Easton when she had her young readers and followers in the library try out and critique the new Crayola crayon colors introduced to the public. She moved on to be one of the librarians at The East Orange Public Library in New Jersey. She returned to State College to be near her mother, and she again pursued career moves with her gifts of salesmanship combined with her acute conversationalist skills. Working at the former Wilcox Winery in The Nittany Mall, she had a natural rapport with several customers, with the hidden irony that she didn't drink alcohol. Val worked several years as a marketing samples demonstrator for contract marketing companies doing business in the State College area. She mainly worked as a samples employee at Sam's Clubs during the past eight years. Her gift of promoting edible samples and talking made her a remarkable team member. Val is survived by a brother, Richard Dymond of Port Charlotte, FL. On April third mid-afternoon, Val was interred with traditional Jewish rites at Centre County Memorial Park. Richard and her friends request any memorial contributions in Val's memory be sent to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church Community Cafe, 208 West Foster Avenue, State College, PA 16801. Val was always a friendly face attending their weekly dinners, meeting several friends and acquaintances there, and engaging in many memorable conversations at the table.

