Melanie Thomas Fowler Melanie Thomas Fowler, 75, of Hixson, Tennessee passed away on April 1, 2019 at a local hospital. Her husband, Dr. Watson Rodney Fowler, preceded her in death. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Kenneth and Cindy Thomas of Ft. Mill, South Carolina; a niece, Shelley (Bruce) Thomas-Benke of Des Pares, MO; a nephew, Brent (Kristin) Thomas of Matthews, N.C.; and five grandnieces and nephews. She was born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania on August 3, 1943, the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Thomas. She received her BS degree from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, and her MA and Rank I (Ed. Spec) from Western Kentucky University. Throughout her career in education, Mrs. Fowler taught English and Drama in New York, Nevada, California, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky high schools and was an adjunct professor at two colleges. She retired in 1999 as Vice- Principal of Daviess County High School in Owensboro, Kentucky, a state and national Blue Ribbon School of Excellence institution. Mrs. Fowler was an active member of Pilot Club International, American Association of University Women, The National Council of Teachers of English, Mid-American Conference on Composition, Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Kentucky and National Associations of Secondary School Principals, and Alpha Delta Kappa honorary education sorority. She served on the board of directors of OASIS, which provides spouse abuse information, services and shelter in a seven county- region in Kentucky. She also served on the founding Advisory Board of Law Enforcement Department of Owensboro Community College, a satellite of University of Kentucky. Three Kentucky governors named Mrs. Fowler a Kentucky Colonel. She was active on the political scene in Kentucky, a delegate to the 1984 Republican Convention in Dallas Texas, and Chairman of the Daviess County Republican Party. She was a founder of The Greater Owensboro Special Equestrians, a program that provides riding experiences to children with disabilities. Both her colleagues and students dearly loved and respected Mrs. Fowler in all of these capacities. Mrs. Fowler was also an unbelievably avid reader of modern fiction, and she especially liked gardening, genealogy, and her elusive cat, Fancy Face. Mrs. Fowler was so intelligent that a college admissions officer once replied to her query regarding what kind of undergraduate GPA would be required for admission to their graduate program given her GRE scores with a terse "how about zero." Throughout her life, Mrs. Fowler showed a great affection for animals especially cats and horses. Family and friends in many states will miss Mrs. Fowler's kind and caring presence in their lives. A private graveside memorial for her will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Secondary Education-English Program at the University of Lock Haven in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Funeral Home Ashland Terrace. 601 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN. 37415, (423) 877-3524

