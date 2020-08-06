Melissa Ann (Stine) Decker August 10, 1981 ~ August 1, 2020 Melissa Ann (Stine) Decker, 38, of Pleasant Gap, passed away at 2:34 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, following a 9-month illness. Born August 10, 1981 in State College, PA, she was the daughter of Roxanne (Williams) Fetterman and her husband, Mike, of Julian and the late Kenneth Stine. She graduated from State College High School in 1999 and went on to attend Penn State, where she met the love of her life, Aaron, whom she married on July 6, 2003. In addition to Aaron, Melissa is survived by their son, Jonathan and daughter, Arya, both at home; sister Amy (Matthew) Schneble of Leesburg, VA; maternal grandparents Margaret and Vaugh Williams of Jacksonville, NC and paternal grandmother, Shirley Stine of State College. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Walter Stine. Melissa was employed at Restek Corporation in Bellefonte, PA for more than 16 years. Through her various roles in the customer service and sales departments, most recently serving as Restek's Distribution Account Manager, she was known for her drive for solving problems and going above and beyond to make whatever she touched better than it was before. She was a dependable coworker and compassionate friend who could bring positivity and a smile to nearly every situation. She was an avid online gamer, most notably of SIMS fame, having built quite a network of friends from around the world over the past two plus decades. She was a rock within their community and she will be deeply missed. Knowledgeable in all things GOT, Star Wars, classic rock and general geekdom, she quickly became the expert in any area that grabbed her passion. Jonathan and Arya were her world. It was evident in her conversations and Facebook posts that nothing made her happier or more proud than being mom to her kids. She was dedicated to capturing and sharing the special moments with them that's how we know she was so excited to be teaching Jonathan how to drive and recently had her most relaxing day in 7 months, spent cuddling and watching TV all day with Arya (her "Mini Me") in their PJs. The children will never have to look far to be reminded of Melissa's love for them. Kader-Neff Funeral Home, Howard, PA, has care of arrangements. An online service to celebrate Melissa's life and opportunity for donation will be announced when finalized.



