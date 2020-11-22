Meredith Lee "Merelee" (Day) Garrison
June 4, 1953 - November 16, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Meredith Lee "Merelee" (Day) Garrison, of State College, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16th, at the age of 67.
Merelee was born in Madison, Wisconsin, to her parents Lee and Jodi Day. She graduated from State College Area High School in 1971 and Penn State University in 1975. She later earned a post-graduate degree in Art Therapy at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Merelee met her husband, David, while working as an Art Psychotherapist in a children's hospital in Virginia. The couple immediately fell in love - getting engaged after 3 months of their first date and married after 9 months. They gave birth to their first son, Matt, in 1982, and to their second son, Scott, in 1986. The family moved back to State College in 1985, where they built a beautiful family and a wonderful life in the community they have called home ever since.
After moving to State College, Merelee worked at Radio Park and Lemont elementary schools, and volunteered at the PAWS animal shelter and Ten Thousand Villages. She enjoyed painting, playing pickleball, and traveling the world with David. She dedicated her life to her family and friends, and that showed in everything she did.
Merelee is survived by her loving husband, David, their dog Abbie, sons Matt (and his wife Amber) and Scott, her brother Michael Day (and his wife Carol Ann), and the lucky individuals she donated her organs to save.
We hope to have an in-person celebration of Merelee's life once it is safe to do so. However, due to complications with COVID-19, we will be holding an online celebration of Merelee's life on Tuesday, November 24th. Please note that this is not a live event, but you can visit the site any time between 5pm - 9pm Eastern to share photos, write memories, and view a slideshow. The celebration will be held at the following site: www.gatheringus.com/memorial/merelee-garrison/5819
.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Merelee's memory to Centre County PAWS (www.centrecountypaws.org/donate
) or Ten Thousand Villages (https://give.tenthousandvillages.com
).
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.