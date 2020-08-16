1/1
Merriam K. "Mimi" Edwards
Merriam K. "Mimi" Edwards May 21, 1929-August 10, 2020 Merriam K. "Mimi" Edwards of State College died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Foxdale Village. Born in Reedsville May 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Demaree Knisely. She attended the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. She married Robert V. Edwards on June 26, 1949. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2010. Mimi is survived by two children, Robert Edwards and his wife Susan of Wexford, and Donald Edwards of State College; her sister, Claire Mummah and her husband Warren of Mifflintown; and her granddaughter, Katherine "Demi" Edwards. Mimi was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), where she served on the board, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was most proud of her many years of volunteer work at the State College Women's Club Thrift Shop, whose proceeds support many community programs. She joined the GFWC State College Woman's Club in 1969 and was active for over 40 years, serving a term as president. Burial will be in the Church Hill Cemetery in Reedsville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Robert V. and Merriam K. Edwards Honors Scholarship for the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Drive, Bristol Place One, State College, Pennsylvania 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

