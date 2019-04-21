Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Merrie-Margaret Oxnard Whitehill February 27, 1952April 19, 2019 Merrie-Margaret Oxnard Whitehill, 67, of Bellefonte, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on February 27, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert T. and Dorothy C. (Carmichael) Oxnard. On September 2, 1978, she was united in marriage with Clarence Edward "Jim" Whitehill in Pleasant Gap; who survives at home. Merrie-Margaret was a 1970 graduate of Russell High School in Ashland, Kentucky and attended Ashland Community College. She was a homemaker and devoted to her husband and family. Merrie-Margaret was a lifetime member and lay speaker of the New Hope United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She was also a member of the Juniata Valley Council, BSA, she received the John Kriner Lifetime Service Award and was Past President of Centre County GFWC. Merrie-Margaret is survived by her two sons, Nicolas Lee Oxnard Whitehill and his wife Danielle Reik, and Jameson Lane Oxnard Whitehill, all of Bellefonte. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Allayna Grace and Killian Nicolas Whitehill of Bellefonte, by one sister, Leslie O. McGargle, and her husband Sam, one brother, Robert T. Oxnard II, and his wife Frances, all of Fort Myers, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to the death of her parents in 1971 she was also preceded in death by a sister, Dottie in 1971 and one brother, John. A public viewing will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, and on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10-11am at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home with Reverend Robert Dornan officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 7 Mountains Campership Fund, Juniata Valley Council BSA, 9 Taylor Drive, Reedsville Pa. 17084. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. of Bellefonte.

