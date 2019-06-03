Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merrill H. Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Merrill H. Moore Nov. 9, 1925June 1, 2019 Merrill H. Moore, 93, of Port Matilda, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Hollidays-burg Veterans Home. He was born Nov. 9, 1925 in Port Matilda the son of Lawrence M. and Blanche (Kelley) Moore. He was married in July of 1947 to Isabell W. Brown, who died Aug. 14, 2013. He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII serving in the European Theatre. He was a Life Member of the American Legion # 536, Life Member of the V.F.W. # 4559, Life member of the Port Matilda Sportsmens Assn. and the Bavarian Aid Society, a Life Member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51. He always enjoyed camping and farming, and had worked at HRB Singer, Westvaco Corp. and Plastering. Friends will be received at the Derman Funeral Home, Inc. ,Tyrone on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from Noon to the Funeral Service at 2 P.M. with Pastor Samuel D. Reese officiating. Military Honors by the Tyrone Honor Guard. Interment will be at Black Oak Cemetery.

