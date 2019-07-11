Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mervin "Dale" Vonada. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mervin "Dale" Vonada December 14, 1953 - July 9, 2019 Mervin "Dale" Vonada, 65, of Farmers Mills, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 after a brief battle with liver cancer. Born on December 14, 1953, he was the son of the late Mervin J. and Viola "Kitty" Walker Vonada.He was a 1971 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School.In June 2019, Dale retired as manager of Long's Auto Parts in Millheim after 20 years of service. Previously, he had worked for Mattas Motors and Rishel's Sales and Service in Spring Mills. Dale was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Secretary of Farmer's Mills Union Cemetery Association, Master of Penns Valley Grange #158, lifetime member of the Pennsylvania State Grange, and a member of the National Grange. Dale was an avid gardener, NASCAR fan, enjoyed traveling the world, strong black coffee, and had a love for his family and his country. On April 23, 1983, he married the love of his life, Ruth Ellen Walters Vonada, who survives at home. He is also survived by his children Rebecca (Elvis) Anzueto Estrada of Linthicum, MD, Matthew Vonada of Bellefonte, and Philip Vonada of Williamsport, three grandchildren Christopher and Gabriel Anzueto Estrada and Madelyn Vonada; and four siblings Ralph Vonada (Dorothy) of Spring Mills, Sharon Warren (Wilbur) of Lyman, SC, Jean Vonada of Centre Hall, and Carolann Thompson (Scott) of Yardley, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Jay Vonada, and daughter-in-law Megan Brooks Vonada. Viewing will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-3pm with a Grange Memorial Service at 3pm and from 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. On Monday, July 15, 2019, there will be an additional visitation from 9-10am with the funeral service starting at 10am at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Rill officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John's Union Cemetery in Farmers Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 296 Ridge Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875, or the Pennsylvania State Grange Foundation, 20 Erford Road, Ste. 216, Lemoyne, PA 17043, or a . "Well done, good and faithful servant." Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 11, 2019

