Michael Baum Mianulli August 2, 1946 February 20, 2019 Michael Baum Mianulli (72), of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Michael was born in Bellefonte on August 2, 1946, son of the late Mary Baum Mianulli and Michael J. Mianulli, and graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1964. Before earning his bachelor's degree at Glassboro College in New Jersey, and his Master of Rural Sociology degree at Penn State, Michael served six years in the National Guard. After graduation, he worked for Penn State in Continuing Education, planning conferences for the University. He developed an interest in the Civil War at that time, especially for the Battle of Gettysburg, and he delighted in leading tours to the battlefield on both a professional basis as part of collegiate continuing education, as well as to family and friends. Michael loved gardening, and hunting and collecting antiques, and was rarely seen without his beloved canine companions. In 2003, he married Janice Reiman Mianulli, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Mifflintown resident Todd Mianulli and his wife Emily, and grandchildren Colin, Emma, Calla and Vaughn, and daughters Tara U' Ren, her husband Jason and granddaughter Annika, of Denver, Colo., and Rebecca Meinders, of Lincoln, Neb., her husband Buck, and grandchildren Ethan, Xander and Lilly. He is also survived by brother Marcus Mianulli and his wife, Faith, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and sister-in-law Susan Mianulli, of Groton, Mass., wife of deceased brother Alan Mianulli. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to , a charity that he proudly supported, or Pets Come First (PAWS). Michael's funeral service will be held at Heintzelman's Funeral Home in State College on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 10:00 a.m., and interment at Centre County Memorial Park immediately following the ceremony.

