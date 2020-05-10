Michael E. Kaye
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael E. Kaye October 21, 1949-May 8, 2020 Michael E. Kaye, 70, of State College, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at home. Born October 21, 1949, in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Philip G. and Elsie Ullman Kaye. On August 11, 1985 he married Joyce Illfelder-Kaye who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Aaron P. Kaye of Ann Arbor, MI and Joshua E. Kaye of Miami, FL. Michael was a 1967 graduate of Amherst Central High School, Snyder, NY. He received his BS in Psychology in 1971 from the University of Buffalo. He received both his Masters and Doctoral degrees in Clinical Psychology from Penn State University, graduating with his doctorate in 1987. Michael was a Psychologist in private practice until his retirement several years ago. Michael was a life- long martial artist. For the past 37 years, Michael was the Chief Instructor of the Penn State Martial Arts Group. He was scheduled to be promoted to 7th Degree Black Belt at the 2020 World Tang Soo Do Convention. He was an active member of the World Tang Soo Do Association since its founding in 1982, having contributed much to the Association. In addition to his family, he leaves behind many students who reached the rank of Black Belt under him and many students whose lives were largely impacted by him. Recently, he had also been teaching a Tai Chi Class for Seniors at the Moshannon Valley YMCA. He was a member of Congregation Brit Shalom. Private graveside service will be at Centre County Memorial Park with the Rabbi David Ostrich officiating. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the State College Food Bank, 1321 S Atherton St, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Centre County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
I had the privilege to train with him at a masters clinic and he showed great patience as I asked for more, this year as an organisation we have lost so many, but memories are never lost just stored,and recalled when they are needed , my thoughts are with you,and hope time will lessen pain.
Sally tsd
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved