Michael Edward McLaughlin Jr. December 23, 1941 February 21, 2019 Michael Edward McLaughlin, Jr., 77, of State College, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in State College, on December 23, 1941, he was the son of the late Michael McLaughlin, Sr. and Daisy (Stark) McLaughlin. He was married to his beloved wife, Irene (Witmer) McLaughlin, who preceded him in death on December 20, 1989. Michael was a graduate of State College High School. He owned McLaughlin's Tropical Fish and Pet Supplies in State College. He is survived by his one son, Michael McLaughlin, III, and his wife, Kristine, of Philadelphia, and two grandchildren, John F. McLaughlin and Michael McLaughlin, IV, both of Philadelphia. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Ivicic, of Bellefonte, and Linda McCamley, of State College. Michael was a member of Our Lady of Victory in State College. There will be a public viewing held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at

206 N Spring St

Bellefonte , PA 16823

