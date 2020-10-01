1/1
Michael Francis Grego
Michael Francis Grego 1951 ~ 2020 Michael was born on August 3, 1951 in Hazelton, PA. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School in Kingston, PA in 1969. He then went on to earn a bachelors degree from the Penn State University College of Communications in 1973. Just before his college graduation, Michael met his future wife, Lauren Anne Harris, while working at Pomeroy's Department Store. He then left home to start a career in journalism, working for the PA Legislature as a speech writer and on a state wide governor campaign. After dating for five years, Michael asked Lauren to marry him. They married in 1978 in West Pittston, PA. Michael earned his MS in Communications from Shippensburg University. He worked for the Russell National Bank for five years until eventually starting his own advertising agency in 1983. He worked as a self-employed ad consultant for over thirty years. Michael constantly had to evolve his business, working in meeting management, association management, marketing, and teaching at Penn State University Park. He is predeceased in death by his parents Joseph A. and Kathryn (Salzer) Grego. He is survived by the love of his life, Lauren (Harris); daughter, Kimberly (Wayne) Kauffman of Burnham; sons, Paul (Pamela) of Mechanicsburg and David of Lewistown; granddaughters Sarah (Joshua) Cram, Megan Rodriguez, Kiara Noland, and Grace Kauffman; great granddaughter Kaylee Cram and great grandson Kaiden Cram; brothers, Mark and Martin (Carol) Grego; nephews Eric (Katie) and Kyle Grego. His family was his world. Mike was an avid Eagles and Penn State fan and enjoyed golf and tennis. Mike was an active volunteer in our community, working with Mifflin County 2000, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Friends of the Mifflin County Library, Santa's Bookbag, and was the first president of the Juniata Valley Striders. He was devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lewistown. Private arrangements are under the care of The King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Mifflin County Library, 123 N Wayne St, Lewistown PA 17044, Grace United Methodist Church, 101 Logan St, Lewistown PA 17044, and the 1375 Martin St, Ste. 206 State College, PA 16803. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.kingbarrfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 29, 2020
Mark, Marty and family, my sincerest condolences are expressed to everyone on the passing of your brother. Prayers for healing comfort and a calm peace during your time of grief and mourning. God Bless.❤
Susan Yankay (Hann)
Friend
