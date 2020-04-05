Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John Russel Damiano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael John Russel Damiano July 18, 1963-March 21, 2020 Michael John Russel Damiano of State Col lege, PA, formerly of Altoona, PA went to be with the Lord peacefully at home on March 21, 2020 at the age of 56. Michael is survived by his mother, Wanda Damiano of Centre Hall; wife, Kandi L. Damiano; children, Jaime Auwae-Lapilio, Kasandra Damiano, Christopher Damiano, & Zachary Damiano; sister, Michelle Damiano of State College; and his three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, John James Damiano of Altoona, PA. Mike was born on July 18, 1963 in Kokomo, Indiana to John & Wanda Damiano. He grew up in Altoona where he participated in the Roosevelt Jr. High and Altoona Area High School marching bands, as well as various concert bands. Mike also played with the Tyrone Guards Drum and Bugle Corps for several years. He graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1981. He married Kandi Lynn King in 1988. Mike worked as an over-the-road truck driver for many years and in 1997 he started his own chimney sweep business, The Flue Doctor, that served the State College, Altoona and surrounding areas. Mike was a hardworking man who loved his family. He was passionate about music and continued playing drums as part of his church worship teams for over 25 years. He was an active and dedicated member of Park Forest Baptist Church and Calvary Church, both of State College. A memorial service is being planned and information will be posted when arrangements can be made. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life. The family would like to thank all their friends and family as well as the staff and doctors at Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn State Health Medical Group, and UPMC Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion throughout Mike's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which is dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer through research, clinical trials and patient support and advocacy. You can find information and donation options at

