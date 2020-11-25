Michael Kendrick Brown
May 24, 1965 - November 20, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Michael Kendrick Brown, enjoyed a quality of life and spirit of hope and joy in his untimely passing that most do not attain in a full lifetime. He truly lived everyday to the fullest while moving future dreams and plans forward. As one friend said: Michael never just showed up. Instead, he arrived with an illuminating smile, style and charisma.
Michael grew up in the foothills above Pasadena, California, hiking, exploring and learning to appreciate the vast beauty of nature. He attended Pasadena College and lived and worked in Africa before obtaining his Masters in Theology at Fuller Seminary. He built a successful career in national sales retiring in 2018 to join the family company as Co-Owner/Development Director.
Michael had the quality of wisdom, not that he always exercised it, but then again, he was a Gemini. Still, he was a wise mentor in life for anyone in his sphere in need and espoused his wisdom kindly and gently. Throughout his life he was a teacher, preacher and salesman. It was up to the person in his presence to figure out which one he was revealing at any given moment. He was quick-witted, kind, thoughtful, loquacious, humorous, stylish, audacious and cheeky. He loved his M6 almost as much as life itself and equally detested slow drivers, otherwise known as "driver zero". He had many friends from his business life, the arts and spiritual pursuits located here and abroad from his extensive work and travels.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Peters Brown; his son, Jack Hughes Williams; his father, Kendrick Brown; his sister, Linda Skjonsby; his niece, Katrina Skjonsby; and his nephew, Kyle Skjonsby.
He was a loyal friend, defender of truth and justice, a kind father and loving husband. We will miss him each and every day.
Thank you to all family and friends who have had some part of the journey with our MKB.
In lieu of flowers please see the link below to donate to a global cause or send a check payable to Calvary Church and put Calvary Global kids / MKB Memorial in the memo. Send it to Calvary Church, 201 Harvest Fields Dr. Boalsburg, PA 16827. http://www.calvaryglobalkids.org
A virtual celebration of life service will be held at 1pmEST on Saturday November 28th. Please join us by accessing the link below: http://live.calvarysc.org/
The last portion of the service will be interactive so please feel free to share your story of our MKB.
This is a poem from his published poetry "Wordplay and Color"
Show Me:
Show me peace, heart
Show me a place to sleep
To lay my head
Where no dark thoughts follow
The frowns of pain
No more tears to bear
And light within
Come quickly
Unstopped
Michael Kendrick Brown
5/24/1965 to 11/20/2020
