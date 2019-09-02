Michael P. Hampton January 9, 1979August 29, 2019 Michael P. Hampton, 40, of Lock Haven, formerly of Bellefonte died August 29, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born January 9, 1979 in State College he was the son of the late Robert C. Hampton, Jr. and Margaret Anne (Nordblom) Hampton. Mike was a concrete layer working for CE Concrete. He is survived by his son, Michael Paul Hampton, Jr. of State College; a brother, Carl A. (Kelly) Hampton of Spring Mills; his grandmother, Carolyn Hampton of State College and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and the Shive family. Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. Funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. Please put Mike's name in the memo. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 2, 2019