Michael T. Moore January 14, 1953 ~ July 21, 2020 Michael T. Moore, 67, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Monday, July 21, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on January 14, 1953 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Calvin C. and Mary K. (Stasko) Moore. Michael attended Bald Eagle Area High School. He was a member of the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence. He was employed as a truck driver for various companies throughout Centre County before retiring. Michael loved watching all sports, but he was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State football. In his younger years, he would go hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his quiet time and reading his Bible. Michael is survived by two brothers, Earl E. Leigy and his wife, Gail, of Karthaus and Philip "David" Moore and his wife, Teresa, of Snow Shoe; and one sister, Dorothy A. Fenush and her husband, Charles, of Snow Shoe. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe with a Parastas service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be private at the Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence with Father James Ragan officiating. He will be laid to rest at the St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Clarence. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged and face coverings will be required at all services for Michael. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael's memory to Dormition of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, PO Box 304, Clarence, PA 16829. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore Street, Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.