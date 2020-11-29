1/1
Michael W. Lengyel
1964 - 2020
January 14, 1964 - November 25, 2020
Altoona, Pennsylvania - Michael W. Lengyel, 56, formerly of State College, passed away Wednesday at UPMC of Altoona.
He was born in Greensburg, the son of Mary (Tomlinson) Lengyel-Untrauer and the late Matthew Lengyel.
Michael is survived by his mother and step-father, Raymond Untrauer, both of Garvey Manor, Hollidaysburg, his twin brother, Matthew (Jeanne) of Bellefonte, brothers, Mark of St. College, and Scott (Jennifer) of Canandaigna, NY and a sister, Christine (Greg) McCullough of Altoona; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Lengyel.
He graduated from State College Area High School and attended Penn State University. Michael was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church of St. College. He had worked for RESTEK Corp. of St. College.
The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at The Stevens Mortuary, Inc., 1421 8th Ave., Altoona, Pa. 16602. A Funeral Mass with be celebrated at 10 a.m., Mon., Nov. 30, 2020 at The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, Altoona, Pa.
In honor of Michael's memory, the family would request that donations be made to Easter Seals Western & Central PA, 383 Rolling Ridge Dr., State College, Pa. 16801 online: www.easterseals.com, you may also give to Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 6 Sheraton Dr., Altoona, Pa. 16601.
Condolences may be made at stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or Stevens Family Funeral Homes Facebook.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
The Stevens Mortuary Inc
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
Funeral services provided by
The Stevens Mortuary Inc
1421 8Th Ave
Altoona, PA 16602
(814) 944-9365
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Sorry to hear of Michael’s death. He was an great guy when I knew him in junior high school and an inspiration to others. May he Rest In Peace.
Lew Rodrick
Teacher
