Michale A. "Pete" DeArmitt (1959 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Jeff, I am sorry for your loss. May your brother rest in..."
    - Bill Schiavi
  • "TO THE DEARMITT FAMILY SANDY AND BOYS SORRY TO HEAR OF..."
    - GRETCH HAMER
Service Information
Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home
201 Spring Street
Milesburg, PA
16853
(814)-355-7551
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church
111 Runville Road
Bellefonte, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church
111 Runville Road
Bellefonte, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael A. "Pete" DeArmitt August 4, 1959-February 16, 2020 Michael A. "Pete" DeArmitt, 60, of Julian passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Encompass Health in Pleasant Gap. Michael was born on August 4, 1959 in Bellefonte, the son of the late Charles "Red" DeArmitt and Janet Corrigan DeArmitt. On May 8, 1982 he married Sandra J. Bennett (DeArmitt) who survives at home. Michael is also survived by his sons, Joshua (Holly) DeArmitt of Tyrone, Nicholas DeArmitt of Julian; his three grandchildren, Caleb DeArmitt, Brayton DeArmitt, Allie DeArmitt; his sisters, Judy Fufaro of Bellefonte, Laurie Wetzel of Orviston and his brother Jeff DeArmitt. Michael was of the United Methodist faith. He enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, wood working and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a draftsman and designer for Tele-Media and State of the Art. Family and friends will be received at the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Ronald E. Baker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.