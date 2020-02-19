Michael A. "Pete" DeArmitt August 4, 1959-February 16, 2020 Michael A. "Pete" DeArmitt, 60, of Julian passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Encompass Health in Pleasant Gap. Michael was born on August 4, 1959 in Bellefonte, the son of the late Charles "Red" DeArmitt and Janet Corrigan DeArmitt. On May 8, 1982 he married Sandra J. Bennett (DeArmitt) who survives at home. Michael is also survived by his sons, Joshua (Holly) DeArmitt of Tyrone, Nicholas DeArmitt of Julian; his three grandchildren, Caleb DeArmitt, Brayton DeArmitt, Allie DeArmitt; his sisters, Judy Fufaro of Bellefonte, Laurie Wetzel of Orviston and his brother Jeff DeArmitt. Michael was of the United Methodist faith. He enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, wood working and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a draftsman and designer for Tele-Media and State of the Art. Family and friends will be received at the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Ronald E. Baker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020