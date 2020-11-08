Michelle (Shelly) St. Clair

April 10, 1960 - September 29, 2020

Renton, Washington - Michelle (Shelly) Lynne St. Clair passed away at the age of 60 at the Renton Washington Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Ronald Blair Robinson and Florence Virginia Lucas Robinson St. Clair & Gerald St. Clair. She was the sister to Ronald St. Clair of Ohio, Rosalie Horton of Virginia, and Cynthia Jackson, Mathew St. Clair, and Heather St. Clair of Washington along with having many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Shelly was proceeded in death by her paternal father Ronald B. Robinson, paternal grandfather & grandmother Huffy and Ruth Robinson of Howard, sister Cynthia Jackson, and 2 of her nephews Michael and Travis Blakeman.

Shelly had a strong Christian faith, a love of family and friends especially her great niece and nephews, whom she doted upon. Michelle loved crocheting, cooking, canning, and making homemade jams in her spare time. She was also a growing entrepreneur in collecting and selling fashion accessories along with a life work in Health Care Insurance Auditing.

A graveside service will be held at Shanks Cemetery November 14th @ 10 am Officiated by Reverend Neva J. Seyler. To follow will be a Celebration of Life at Michelle's family home farm, located at 2251 N. Eagle Valley Rd. Howard, Pa 16841 @ 12 pm noon with a meal to follow.





