Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261

Mickey Jabco February 2, 1923 February 22, 2020 Mickey Jabco, 97, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Oak Hall, on February 2, 1923, he was the son of the late Steve and Catherine (Walishan) Jabco. In October 1946, he married his beloved wife, Agnes (Benzie) Jabco, who survives him at home after sharing over 73 years of marriage together. Mickey attended school in the Filmore School System. He served in the United States Army from December 1942 until he was honorably discharged in October 1945. During his time in the service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with four Bronze Stars and one Bronze Arrowhead. Mickey worked as a welder for Con-Lime for 58 years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Agnes, he is survived by their five children, Buck Jabco (Sharon), of Bellefonte, Scott Jabco (Debbie), of Bellefonte, Debora Quick (Randy), of Snow Shoe, Carla Jabco, of Howard, and Susan Sand, of Bellefonte; six grandchildren, Matthew Jabco, of California, Michael Jabco, of Bellefonte, Emily Jabco, of Washington, D.C., Nicholas Jabco, of Bellefonte, Jamie Quick, of Bellefonte, and Craig Montarsi (Holly), of Pleasant Gap; and two great-grandchildren, Izabel and Gabriel Montarsi. Also surviving is his brother, Paul Jabco, of Bellefonte. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 siblings, Steve, Mike, Andy, Tony, Enoch, Rosie, Katie, Mary, Joe, John, and infant sister, Annie. Mickey was an avid football fan. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., of Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, 116 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

