Mildred Elizabeth Stine Mattern

Mildred Elizabeth (Stine) Mattern August 3, 1922October 3, 2019 Mildred Elizabeth (Stine) Mattern, born August 3, 1922, on the family farm in McVey-town, PA, to the late Lois and Jay Stine, died at Centre Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bellefonte, PA, on October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Vernon Mattern, who passed away on April 30, 2017. Mildred (Mid) was one of five children: brother Ira (deceased), Doris, Roy, and Marie (all surviving). As a young woman, she worked at the Cluett & Peabody Shirt Factory in Lewistown, PA. With Bill, whom she married on 1945, she raised three sons Daniel, Allen (Rex), and Ronald and lived in Lewistown, Lewisburg, Centre Hall, and Oklahoma City, OK, before settling in Bellefonte, where she served both as a homemaker and bookkeeper at the family business, Triangle Building Supplies and Services. Her sons and their spouses Dan (Madeline), Rex (Janie), and Ron (Linda), all survive her. Also, surviving are grandchildren Drew Mattern of Mt. Lebanon, PA; Ryan Mattern and Katie Koehler (fiancee) of Arlington, VA, and infant Mark Allen (deceased), Shannon Mattern of New York, NY; Nathan Mattern and his wife Joy, both of Bellefonte; Renee Robb and her husband Kaelen of Lemont, PA; great-grandchildren Natalie and Evan Mattern of Bellefonte. A gifted cook and an avid gardener, Mid often showed her love for family and friends by apportioning second and third (and fourth) helpings on every plate at the dinner table, sending everyone home with a tin of cookies, and helping others harvest and preserve their summer fruits and vegetables for year-round enjoyment. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte, where she served for many years as coordinator of church dinners. She also volunteered at the Faith Centre in Bellefonte, and as an election worker at the Benner Township Voting Precinct. In her later years, Mid and Bill wintered in Fort Myers Beach, FL, and traveled through all 50 states in the Union and across Europe. She kept active and maintained a vibrant social network through her Aquacize classes at the Bellefonte YMCA. Until her final days, Mid possessed a captivating wit and a powerful memory, which enabled her to keep tabs on and inquire about her distributed family members', friends', and neighbors' life events and daily concerns. Care, gentleness, and generosity defined her character and are her legacy. Friends will be received on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 10-11am, at Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at the church at 11am with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Memorial donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

