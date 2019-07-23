Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred L. Cornelison. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 208 W Foster Ave State College , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred L. Cornelison April 10, 1931July 20, 2019 Mildred L. Cornelison, 88, of State College, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center. Born April 10, 1931, in Alcoa, TN, she was the daughter of the late Carl Henry and Elizabeth (Buckner) Lowrie. On April 30, 1988 she married David Meder, who preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Donahue and her husband, Timothy, of North Carolina, and Linda Nyman and her husband, Donald, of Bellefonte; three grandchildren, Joshua Nyman and partner, Christina Butler, Jaytricia Tremel and her husband, Patrick, and Joseph Donahue and his wife, Lauren; four great-grandchildren, Kaylah Nyman, Donovan Nyman, Molly Donahue, and Jack Donahue, and two brothers, Raymond Lowrie and his wife, Mariann, of Arizona, and Ernest Lowrie and his wife, Joyce, of Connecticut. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carlene Lowrie. Mildred attended Stephen F. Austin High School in El Paso, TX. She received a Bachelor Degree in Rehabilitation Education and a Masters Degree in Education, both from Penn State University. She was employed by Centre County for over 20 years and she retired in 1996, as the Director of Human Services Planning. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Altrusa International of Centre County, Ambassador for the United Nations Association of the United States of America, and she was the Pennsylvania representative to the National Organization on Disabilities when the American Disability Act legislation was signed into law in 1991. A Memorial Service will be held on, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 208 W Foster Ave, State College, PA 16801. Reception following the Memorial Service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mildred's memory to Altrusa International of Centre County, 210 West Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

