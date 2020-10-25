Mildred Louise (Poorman) Fetzer March 24, 1928-October 21, 2020 Mildred Louise (Poorman) Fetzer, 92, of Howard, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home. Born on March 24, 1928, in Howard Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Ellis and Clara Kate (Thompson) Poorman. On September 15, 1951, in Howard, she married O. Thomas Fetzer. Tom passed away in February 1990. Mildred was a 1945 graduate of Howard High School. She and Tom were antique dealers for many years. Even after Tom's passing, Mildred continued to operate the Village Antiques and Gift Shop in Howard. The business was in operation for over 50 years. Mildred was a member of the Grange since 1942 and a former member of the WCTU. She was the Treasurer and a Sunday School teacher at the former St. John's United Methodist Church in Howard. In the last few years, she attended the Lighthouse Reformed Church in Howard. Mildred is survived by her two children: Michelle F Steiger and her husband, Douglas, of Howard and Michael T. Fetzer of Gray, GA and one granddaughter, who was the light of her life, Samantha K. Steiger and her fiancé, Matthew Coleman, of State College. Along with her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Poorman and a special friend, William Shetler. Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10-11am at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Clyde Mighells officiating. Burial will be at Schencks Cemetery in Howard. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Mildred's family will provide flowers. They request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Lighthouse Reformed Church, PO Box 518, Howard, PA 16841. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 135 Main St., Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com
