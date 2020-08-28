Mildred (Tate) Miller September 5, 1927 ~ August 26, 2020 Mildred (Tate) Miller, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Pleasant Gap on September 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Rankin Dale Tate and Grace Adeline (Breon) Tate Mildred was a 1945 graduate of Bellefonte High School with honors in the Commercial course. During her youth she was an Avon Sales Representative. In the summer of 1944, during WWII, she worked at the Sylvania Plant in Mill Hall. Upon graduation from high school, she was a Secretary at Whiterock Quarry in Pleasant Gap. After eleven years as a Secretary, she enrolled in the Adele Allen Beauty School in Altoona. She received a diploma and became owner and operator of Mildred's Beauty Bar in Pleasant Gap. Later she and her husband Harry owned and operated Miller's Hillrise Beauty Salon for many years. In her later years she worked in manufacturing and inspection. On November 19, 1957 Mildred Louise Tate became the wife of Harry Allen Miller on the NBC-TV program "Bride and Groom" broadcasted from Rockefeller Center in New York City. At the time of their wedding Harry worked in the office at Rockview Correctional Facility and all of the inmates, even those working outside, were permitted to watch the ceremony. She is survived by a daughter, Dixee Wagner, a granddaughter Kendra Bardo (Matthew), and two great-grandsons, Mason and Myles, all of Bellefonte. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a brotherin-law. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Allen Miller on February 19, 2020 and two siblings, Evelyn Hazel, and Donald Tate. Mildred enjoyed baking, doing puzzles and the 40's music. In her younger days she played piano, roller skated, and enjoyed dancing to the local band, the Preludes. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family, inside the Chapel Mausoleum at the Centre County Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1032 Benner Pike, State College. Per Mildred's wishes, there will be no visitation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Grane Hospice Care of Altoona. Services have been entrusted to the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com