Mildred "Midge" Puff Snyder
August 14, 1931 - November 22, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Mildred C. "Midge" Puff Snyder, 89, of Centre Hall, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Born on August 14, 1931, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of George T. and Viola H. (Parks) Reed. On February 4, 1950, in Bellefonte, she married George R. Puff, who passed away on May 18, 2002. On November 6, 2004, she married Marlin E. Snyder and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2007.
Midge attended Bellefonte Area High School. She was a farmer's wife, mom, and care taker of the home for many years. She was a member of St. John's Church in Millheim, prior to its closing. She then attended the United Church of Christ in Aaronsburg.
Midge enjoyed gardening and shopping. She loved to go out to eat with her friends and spend time with her family.
Midge is survived by two sons, George R. Puff, Jr and his wife, Kathy and Ricky L. Puff, both of the Centre Hall area; two daughters, Thiry J. Kocher and her husband, Paul, also of the Centre Hall area and Sonia E. Stitzer and her husband, Brian, of Spring Mills; her daughter in-law, Cindy J. Puff of the Centre Hall area; thirteen grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, husband George, and husband Marlin, Midge was preceded in death by one son, Dennis G. Puff and seven siblings. She was the last of her generation.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 12:30pm at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Teresa Hockenberry officiating.
