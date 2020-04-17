Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miles J. DeHass. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Miles J. DeHass January 18, 1946 ~ April 14, 2020 Miles J. DeHass of Boals- burg died April 14, 2020.He was born in Renovo on January 18, 1946, the son of the late Helen McCloskey DeHass. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert DeHass, Earl DeHass, James DeHass, and Paul DeHass; and one sister, Janie DeHass. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. His previous jobs included Hanover Foods in Center Hall, driving tractor trailer owner/operator, and most recently driving dump truck, owner/operator, for local heavy construction companies. He truly loved his job and his work. Among his many interests, he enjoyed Nascar racing, football, and traveling to car shows. His prize possession was a 1955 Chevy Belaire Convertible that he restored from its shell with help from his good friend Harry Crummey. He enjoyed traveling all across Pennsylvania to car shows. His selflessness, sense of humor, and the blind trust he had in people will live on in the hearts of many. He deeply loved his family, and will be tremendously missed and eternally loved. He is survived by his wife, Carol E. DeHass of Boalsburg; daughter, Melanie R. Fink and her husband, Kevin H. Fink; four grandchildren, Kevin H. Jr. of Boalsburg and companion, Malorie Lane of Bellefonte, Katelyn E. Fink of State College and companion, Antoneo Sanchez of State College, Garrett M. Fink of State College,and Colton Fink of State College; and two great-grandchildren, Lucia C. Fink of State College and Avery N. Fink of State College, and many other loving, extended family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Please send donations to Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801. The memo line can read DeHass memorial contribution. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book can be made at

