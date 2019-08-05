Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millard Hoffa "Mike" Watson. View Sign Service Information Wm. F. Brooks Funeral Home - Turbotville 207 Broadway Street Turbotville , PA 17772 (570)-649-5837 Send Flowers Obituary

Millard Hoffa "Mike" Watson October 12, 1923August 1, 2019 Millard Hoffa "Mike" Watson, 95, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Phoebe Berks Village in Wernersville. He was the widower of Geraldine Beatrice (Levan) Watson who passed away on July 21, 1997, and the son of the late Harold G. and Edna A. (Ulrich) Watson of Turbotville. Mike was born on October 12, 1923 in Turbotville and lived in Montour County his entire life. He graduated from Turbotville High School and was employed at TRW in Danville for 31 years, retiring in 1983. He was also a self-employed farmer and school bus driver. He was a life-long member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville, serving in various leadership positions within the church and was an active member of the community. He volunteered with the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society for many years and served on the Board of the Montour-Delong Community Fair. Mike is survived by his three children: Kathy A. Jablonski and her husband Frank of Birdsboro; Lyn C. Horning and her husband Edward of Zion; and Millard H. "Chip" Watson, II and his wife Jane of Turbotville. He was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his brothers-in-law, William S. Hartman and Donald Levan and his wife Patricia, and nineteen nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his wife and parents were three sisters: Bessie Jane Mahaffey, Alda Marie Timmerman, and Virginia L. Hartman. He will be remembered by all as an active, generous, kind man with a true devotion to his family and his faith. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Phoebe Berks Health Center and Village Commons for their exceptional care and compassion during Mike's stay with them. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Exchange Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, PO Box 6, Turbotville PA 17772. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

