Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie E. Mann. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie E. Mann May 18, 1926-April 2, 2020 Minnie E. Mann, 93, for merly of Beech Creek, passed away on Thursday, April 2,2020 at the Susque-View Home in Lock Haven. Born on May 18, 1926, in Monument, she was the daughter of the late Rose Mayes and Edward Washburn. Minnie was the widow of Leonard H Mann who preceded her in death on April 1 1997. Together they shared 53 years of marriage. Minnie was known for crocheting intricate doilies and numerous afghans for her family and friends. She also enjoyed caring for her houseplants and had a "green thumb". She was a member of the Monument Church of Christ. Minnie is survived by her son, Willis J. Mann, a resident of the Williamsport Home and three daughters: Kay Dietz of Dunedin, Florida; Sue Swisher and her husband, Gary, of Jersey Shore and Patti Short and her husband, Terry, of Howard. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one sister, Cheryl McCombs of Blanchard. In addition to her parents and husband, Minnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda E. Decker; three sisters and four brothers. Burial will be private at the Blanchard Church of Christ Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer and will be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 13 Liberty St., Blanchard, PA 16826. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

Minnie E. Mann May 18, 1926-April 2, 2020 Minnie E. Mann, 93, for merly of Beech Creek, passed away on Thursday, April 2,2020 at the Susque-View Home in Lock Haven. Born on May 18, 1926, in Monument, she was the daughter of the late Rose Mayes and Edward Washburn. Minnie was the widow of Leonard H Mann who preceded her in death on April 1 1997. Together they shared 53 years of marriage. Minnie was known for crocheting intricate doilies and numerous afghans for her family and friends. She also enjoyed caring for her houseplants and had a "green thumb". She was a member of the Monument Church of Christ. Minnie is survived by her son, Willis J. Mann, a resident of the Williamsport Home and three daughters: Kay Dietz of Dunedin, Florida; Sue Swisher and her husband, Gary, of Jersey Shore and Patti Short and her husband, Terry, of Howard. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one sister, Cheryl McCombs of Blanchard. In addition to her parents and husband, Minnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda E. Decker; three sisters and four brothers. Burial will be private at the Blanchard Church of Christ Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer and will be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 13 Liberty St., Blanchard, PA 16826. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close