Miriam "Mim" (Harter) Keen
November 24, 1920 - November 30, 2020
Madisonburg, Pennsylvania - Miriam (Mim) Keen (née Harter), 100, of Madisonburg, PA, died peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. She was born November 24, 1920 to the late Mae and George Harter of Spring Mills, PA. On October 13, 1937 she married William F. Keen who predeceased her in June of 1984. Together they had three children, Dorothy Fleming (Charles) of Madisonburg, Robert Keen of Millheim, and Beverly Hunter (Bruce) of Pleasant Gap. She had four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She came from a large family and was predeceased by 11 siblings, Roy, Wayne, Martha, Dean, Faye, Charles, Dolly, Glen, Frances, Marlin, and Gerald. She was employed for many years at the Valley Manufacturing sewing plant in Millheim until she retired in her 60's. For many years she was active in her church, United Church of Christ in Madisonburg and in the Madisonburg Civic Center helping to prepare dinners for various functions and estate sales held in town. She served on the voter election board in Madisonburg.
Miriam was a loving mother and grandmother and was always very fair and generous to her children. She loved watching game shows especially the Price is Right, playing scrabble, playing cards, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved working outside in her yard and garden and took pride in keeping her property looking nice. Arrangements are under the direction of Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, Millheim, PA. Burial will be in the Madisonburg Lutheran cemetery and will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
.