Miriam P. Barkdoll Myers October 13, 1930-May 5, 2020 Miriam P. Barkdoll Myers, 89, devoted wife and loving mother, slipped peacefully into the arms of her Savior Jesus on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Miriam was born October 13, 1930, in Ithaca, New York, the fourth child of Mary Violet Hunt Barkdoll and Joseph Peter Barkdoll. Miriam spent part of her youth in Los Angeles, CA during the early years of America's involvement in World War II. She often remarked on the fear that was pervasive on the west coast following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the engagement of all Americans in the war effort as well as her own mother's work in an airplane factory, and the years of blackout and curfew procedures in place at that time. Following her return to Ithaca she attended and graduated from Cornell University in 1952 where she met and married the love of her life, Dr. Charles L. Myers. After Charles completed his schooling and internships, earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University in 1952, the happy couple settled in Centre County, PA. Beginning in 1953, and for more than 35 years, Miriam partnered with her husband as he faithfully served his clients in his veterinary practice of both large and small animals. Throughout that time, they raised five children and taught them important lessons that contributed to their success in life. They were immensely proud of all their children and grandchildren and loved their family and friends. Charles and Miriam shared a love for traveling and were blessed to travel to almost all the states in the United States as well as many foreign countries. They were devoted Penn State football fans, attending both home and away games for over 50 years. Miriam was an avid reader who taught her children to love reading by taking them to the Bookmobile regularly and became a charter member of the Centre Hall Library when it was established. Miriam and Charles also enjoyed their farm and raising Irish Wolfhounds. Miriam in recent years enjoyed meeting friends and family in her residence at Juniper Village in State College, PA. She was known for her sweet spirit and gracious demeanor and enjoyed daily exercise, bus trips, and other interesting activities. A highlight each month was the service provided by "Grace Between Us" where they sang all her favorite hymns. She and her family appreciate the skill and kindness provided in her care by the teams at Juniper Village, DaVita, and Mount Nittany Medical Center. Miriam is survived by two daughters, Wendy Myers, and her husband Luckey Dunn, and Cheryl M Johnson and her husband Ron; and three sons, C. Lee Myers, Larry Myers and his wife Terry, and Terry Myers and his wife Laura; eight grandchildren, Adam Dunn, Charles Dunn and his wife Samantha, Clinton Dunn and his wife Clarissa, Nicole Myers and her husband Robert Aghassi, Julie Myers, Jesse Myers, Kristin Myers and Jeff Myers; and three great-grandchildren, Fisher, Finley and Tristan. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Miriam is predeceased by her husband Charles and three sisters: Iris Barkdoll; Beverly Barkdoll Souders; and Ellen Barkdoll Hardenburg. Miriam and Charles were longtime members of Trinity United Church of Christ and she appreciated the visits by Pastor Dave and many church friends. A celebration of Miriam's life will be announced at a future date. If you are interested in attending, please email cjohnson@piccc.org and a follow up email will be sent in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Trinity United Church of Christ, 104 North Pennsylvania Avenue, PO Box 212, Centre Hall, PA 16828 are appreciated. An online guestbook can be signed, or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.