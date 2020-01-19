Miriam V. Immel March 13, 1927January 16, 2020 Miriam V. Immel, 92, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born in Zion on March 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Dorman) Yearick. On July 23, 1947, she married her beloved husband, Clair E. Immel, who preceded her in death on May 6, 1998, after sharing over 50 years of marriage together. Miriam was a 1945 graduate of Walker Township High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for AgWay for many years until her retirement. Miriam is survived by her three children, Larry Immel (Connie) of Jacksonville, Sandra "Sandy" Boyd (Dave) of Anchorage, AL, and Michael Immel (Tara), of Bellefonte; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, John Yearick (Joanne) of Bellefonte and Walter Yearick of Centre Hall; sister-in-laws, Verna Yearick of West Sunbury and Evelyn Resides of Lamar, and brother-in-law, Leonard Immel of Madisonburg. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Dale, and two brothers, Robert Yearick and Charles Yearick. Miriam was a member of Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, puzzles, and going fishing. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Pete. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020