Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam V. Immel. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Miriam V. Immel March 13, 1927January 16, 2020 Miriam V. Immel, 92, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born in Zion on March 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Dorman) Yearick. On July 23, 1947, she married her beloved husband, Clair E. Immel, who preceded her in death on May 6, 1998, after sharing over 50 years of marriage together. Miriam was a 1945 graduate of Walker Township High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for AgWay for many years until her retirement. Miriam is survived by her three children, Larry Immel (Connie) of Jacksonville, Sandra "Sandy" Boyd (Dave) of Anchorage, AL, and Michael Immel (Tara), of Bellefonte; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, John Yearick (Joanne) of Bellefonte and Walter Yearick of Centre Hall; sister-in-laws, Verna Yearick of West Sunbury and Evelyn Resides of Lamar, and brother-in-law, Leonard Immel of Madisonburg. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Dale, and two brothers, Robert Yearick and Charles Yearick. Miriam was a member of Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, puzzles, and going fishing. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Pete. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Miriam V. Immel March 13, 1927January 16, 2020 Miriam V. Immel, 92, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born in Zion on March 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Dorman) Yearick. On July 23, 1947, she married her beloved husband, Clair E. Immel, who preceded her in death on May 6, 1998, after sharing over 50 years of marriage together. Miriam was a 1945 graduate of Walker Township High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for AgWay for many years until her retirement. Miriam is survived by her three children, Larry Immel (Connie) of Jacksonville, Sandra "Sandy" Boyd (Dave) of Anchorage, AL, and Michael Immel (Tara), of Bellefonte; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, John Yearick (Joanne) of Bellefonte and Walter Yearick of Centre Hall; sister-in-laws, Verna Yearick of West Sunbury and Evelyn Resides of Lamar, and brother-in-law, Leonard Immel of Madisonburg. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Dale, and two brothers, Robert Yearick and Charles Yearick. Miriam was a member of Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, puzzles, and going fishing. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Pete. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close