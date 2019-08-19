Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Misty Lee Hummel. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

Misty Lee Hummel March 29, 1979August 15, 2019 Misty Lee Hummel 40, of Vass, NC passed away on August 15, 2019 at her residence. Born March 29, 1979, in State College, she was the daughter of Tammy J. (Witherite) Hummel, of Clarksville, TN and Gordon L. Hummel, Jr., of Morrisdale, PA. She was a 1997 graduate of Houston County High School in Erin, TN. She worked for the Department of Defense at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, NC for the past 12 years and has been the Ambulance and EMS Station Chief, Supervisor and EMS Instructor since 2014. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She worked in Emergency Medical Services as a paramedic her entire career. She was dedicated to her profession, and constantly strived to better the service. She was committed to the welfare of her employees and the military community that she served. She is survived by both her parents, her sister Danielle R. (Shane) Gregrow, and nieces, Rowan and Landon of Carthage, NC and her paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Hummel. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leonard N. and Sarah E. Witherite and her paternal grandfather, Gordon L. Hummel, Sr. Friends will be received Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00AM and services will be held immediately following at 12:30PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Burial will be in Askey Cemetery, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Arrangements by Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences at

