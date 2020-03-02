|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
Mona M. Brachbill July 26, 1929 February 28, 2020 Mona M. Brachbill, 90, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Bellefonte on July 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Gussie (Evey) Lose. On November 25, 1949, she married her beloved husband, Robert W. Brachbill, who preceded her in death on November 3, 2004, after sharing nearly 55 years of marriage together. Mona devoted her life to raising her family and taking care of her home a job that she was proud to do. As a young girl, she helped raise her siblings after the passing of her mother; this helped shape her into the loving wife and mother that she became. She is survived by her four children, Kathy O'Neill (Dave), Randy Brachbill (Cathy), Steve Brachbill, all of Bellefonte, and Scott Brachbill (Matthew Tibbs) of Virginia; five grandchildren, Sean O'Neill, Mike Baldwin, Megan Warefield, Angela Rothrock, and Lindsay Schreffler, and seven great-grandchildren, Eddie Jennings, Jasa O'Neill, Evan Warefield, Lauren Warefield, Keegan Rothrock, Amaya Rothrock and Damon Rothrock. Also surviving is one sister, Joyce Holderman, of Bellefonte. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a loving daughter, Amy Decker, three brothers, Max Lose, Nevin Lose and Eddie Lose, and two sisters, Elaine Cain and Winifred "Freddy" Ebeling. Mona was a member of the Valley View United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking being known for her delectable Christmas cookies and fudge by her family and friends. Her prized possession was her family. She treasured the time that she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 12 noon-1 pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 pm with Rev. David Hersh officiating. Family will be welcomed at the burial following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mona's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2020
