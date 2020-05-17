Morrell L. Selvage June 19, 1929 May 14, 2020 On May 14, 2020, Morrell L. Selvage, 90, Pleasant Gap, departed this life in the faith and fear of the Lord and entered into eternal rest in God's heavenly kingdom. Morrell was born on June 19, 1929, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, the youngest child of John W. Walley and Bertha E. (Smith) Walley. She attended the Morris-Cooper public school system. On June 28, 1948, she married William B. Selvage at West Side Methodist Church, Clearfield, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, who died on November 14, 2011 in Sebring, FL. Morrell and Bill were able to enjoy 63 years of marital bliss, having traveled extensively both at home and abroad. In addition, they were avid golfers, with Morrell achieving two hole-in-ones at the Ft. Myers Country Club in FL. Following her husband's death, Morrell returned to her native Pennsylvania and became a resident at The Oaks in Pleasant Gap, PA. Morrell is survived by her son, The Venerable Canon Daniel L. Selvage, a priest in The Episcopal Church, who resides in Bellefonte, PA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Morrell was also preceded in death by her siblings, Beatrice Campbell, Ruth Wrye, and Norman Walley. Morrell was an active member of the hospital auxiliaries of both The Clearfield Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital, Ft. Myers, FL. In addition, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed knitting, tennis, golf, travel, crafts, and jigsaw puzzles. While living in Florida, she attended Cyprus Lake United Methodist Church, and following a move to Sebring, FL, she attended The Tanglewood Community Church. Upon her return to Pennsylvania, she worshiped weekly at The Oaks and also attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Lock Haven, PA. A special note of thanks is extended to the staff of The Oaks and the team from Grane Hospice Care who cared for Morrell during her brief (non-Covid related) illness. Their kindness and compassionate caring were most deeply appreciated. Funeral rites will be held privately at the convenience of the family at St. John's Episcopal Church, Bellefonte, PA, with the Rev'd Father Carlos de la Torre presiding. Following the funeral liturgy, inurnment will be the church's columbarium. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Services of Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Oaks of Pleasant Gap, 200 Rachel Drive, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 206, Lock Haven, PA 17745.. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 17, 2020.