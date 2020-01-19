Morris E. Pratt, Jr. January 24, 1951-January 15, 2020 Morris E. Pratt, Jr. 68, of Rebersburg, passed away at his home on January 15, 2020. Born January 24, 1951 in Lock Haven, Morris was a son of the late Morris E. and Margaret M. (Burd) Pratt. On December 30, 1983 in Cumberland, MD; Morris married Muriel Jo Latta who survives at their home. Morris was a graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. He then went on to attend Lock Haven State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chemistry. He was employed as a Production Supervisor for a major chemical company in Castanea, but also worked at a plant in Cincinnati, OH. Morris enjoyed working the family farm in Rebersburg. He collected Case memorabilia. In addition to his wife, Morris is survived by one daughter, Kristin J. Pratt, and one son, Morris E. "Trey" Pratt, III, both at home. He was preceded in death by one brother David Pratt. There will be no public services. Contributions in memory of Morris may be given to Special Olympics of Centre County, PO Box 10465, State College, PA 16805. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020