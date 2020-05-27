Myrabelle M. Spearly
Myrabelle M. Spearly July 10, 1927 May 23, 2020 Myrabelle Spearly, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Salona, PA, on July 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ida (Rachau) Schaeffer. In 1947 she married her beloved husband, John Spearly, who preceded her in death in 1998, after sharing over 50 years of marriage together. Myrabelle was a 1945 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She was the co-owner and worked as the bookkeeper for John Spearly Construction. She is survived by her four children, John Spearly, Jr., (Cheri), Mark Spearly (Joni), and David Spearly (Lorna), all of Bellefonte, and Joyce Dotterer, of Mill Hall. Also surviving is one brother, Robert Schaeffer, and eight grandchildren: Stacy (Georgia) Spearly, Scott (Traci) Spearly, Jennifer (Robert) Dunlap, Amanda (Glenn) Condo, Candace (Dan) White, Mandy (Will) Farwell, Madalynn Spearly, and Lindsay (Chad) Rimmey, and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Spearly, three sisters, Ruth Tice, Rosalene Corl, and June Bonnell, and four brothers, Victor, Ned, Donald, and Paul "Tim." Myrabelle enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and tending to her flower gardens. During her time at Centre Crest, she enjoyed adult coloring books. Her artwork would be put on display around Centre Crest; she took a great deal of pride in being able to show her family this when they would visit with her. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Myrabelle's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

