Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church 250 East College Ave. State College , PA

Myron S. (Micki) Pharo August 20, 1925 May 17, 2019 Myron S. Pharo (Micki), 93, passed away at Mt. Nittany Medical Center on Friday, May 17th, 2019. Micki was born on August 20, 1925 in Hokes Bluff, Alabama--the fifth child of ten born to Alonzo Cranford Street and Mattie Miller Street. She graduated from Hokes Bluff High School, Auburn University, and earned a Masters Degree from the College of Human Development at Penn State. Micki married Lawrence C. Pharo, Jr. in 1948, and the couple moved to the State College area in 1955. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in State College, where she sang in the choir, and participated in the Friendship Class and the Ruth Circle. Micki was an active member of the Women's Club, A.A.U.W., D.A.R., the Altrusa Club, and a volunteer for the Park Forest Day Nursery. Her first job locally was working for Senator Joe Hayes. Later, she worked for the Penn State Interfraternity Council before becoming an Assistant to the Dean in the College of Human Development, a position she held, under several deans, for twenty-two years. As an adjunct professor, she taught Family Financial Management in the College of Human Development. At the age of 62 she took an early retirement from Penn State and underwent surgery at Hershey Medical Center for a benign brain tumor. In gratitude for the expertise of the surgeons and staff, she has donated her body to the Hershey Medical Center, to be used in scientific research. Micki's 93 years exemplified generosity; supporting her family, volunteering in her beloved clubs, welcoming Penn State students from around the world into her home, and finally through the donation of her body, allowing medical students to learn and pay forward with her gift, continuing her dedication to helping others far into the future. She was devoted to her southern siblings, her many dear friends, her community at St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Penn State University. She loved all things artistic and beautiful her flower gardens, quilts, paintings, good food, and music of all kinds, but nothing could equal the smile she gave when looking at photos of her great-grandchildren. Micki's family would like to give special thanks to those caregivers from BrightStar Care who steadied Micki along her final miles, especially Sandy Sherman, Joann Neal, and Susan Love. Thanks also to the skilled professionals at Fresenius Medical Dialysis Services for their kindness and care. Micki was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Pharo, Jr., and by siblings Martha Culp, Cranford Miller Street, Winston Street, William Street and Marjorie Boozer. She is survived by her sisters Edith Hallman (100 years old!) and Carolyn Jefferies and her brothers Donald Street and Lonnie Joe Street. She is survived by three children, Carol Ann Pharo of State College, Lawrence C. Pharo, III, and wife Ellen of Warrington, Donna Street Pharo (Dykes) and husband Mark of Brigantine, NJ; four grand-children: Karen Pharo-Deihm, Justin Lawrence Pharo, Molly Myron McNulty, and Daniel John McNulty; and by four great-grandsons: Ronan, Jude, Makai, and Zayne Pharo. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 250 East College Ave., State College, on Wednesday, May 29th at 11:00 am, with a prelude by Carol Pharo, piano, at 10:30 am. All are invited to attend a luncheon at the church, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hershey Medical Center or the . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Although there will be no viewing prior to the Memorial Service, online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

