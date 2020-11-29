N. Jean Hoover

December 26, 1930 - November 26, 2020

Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Norma Jean Hoover, 89, of Bellefonte, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. She is survived by her four children; Gladys Lucas, Stephen and Leonard Crestani and Margaret Foster, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and her brother, Marvin Hoover.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Crestani, 10 brothers and sisters, and a great grandson.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc.,of Bellefonte.





