N. Jean Hoover
1930 - 2020
N. Jean Hoover
December 26, 1930 - November 26, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Norma Jean Hoover, 89, of Bellefonte, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. She is survived by her four children; Gladys Lucas, Stephen and Leonard Crestani and Margaret Foster, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and her brother, Marvin Hoover.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Crestani, 10 brothers and sisters, and a great grandson.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc.,of Bellefonte.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
