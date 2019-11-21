Namon R. Waite March 15, 1936 ~ November 19, 2019 Namon R. Waite, 83, passed away November 19, 2019 at his home is Pleasant Gap. He was born March 15, 1936, in Bellefonte, PA, a son of the late Newton Lingle and Louise Waite. On November 3, 1955, in Centre Hall, PA, he married Shirley (Snare) Waite who survives at home. They were married for 64 wonderful years. Namon worked at Ways Fruit Farm for eighteen years. In addition, he was also employed with Corning Glass Company for 20 years until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed all outdoor activities especially hunting and fishing. He was an avid woodworker who could build just about anything. His greatest joy was spending time with his family on Friday evenings which was dedicated as their weekly family game night. Along with his wife Shirley, he is survived by four children, Dianna Littleton of Howard, PA, Carol Baney (Vince) of Unionville, PA, Beverly Kling (Bob) of Cartersville, GA, and David Waite (Linda) of Unionville, PA; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Velma Littleton; great-granddaughter, Destiny Kling; and two sisters, Dorothy Solt and Mary Ann Hill. Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA.The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Melody Weston officiating. Interment will be held at the Centre County Memorial Park, State College. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family atwww.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 21, 2019